Driver of Tesla involved in Paris accident under formal investigation - BFM TV

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The driver of a Tesla car involved in a fatal accident in Paris over the weekend has been placed under formal investigation for suspected manslaughter, BFM TV reported on Wednesday.

