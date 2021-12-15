US Markets
Driver of Tesla involved in Paris accident under formal investigation - BFM TV

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The driver of a Tesla car involved in a fatal accident in Paris over the weekend has been placed under formal investigation for suspected manslaughter, BFM TV reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Richard Lough) ((Email: richard.lough@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +33 1 80 98 12 45 ;)) Keywords: FRANCE TESLA/DRIVER (URGENT)

