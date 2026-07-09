How driver monitoring became the auto industry's next mandate

The modern vehicle cabin has changed more in the last decade than in the several before it. Screens, displays, infotainment systems, navigation tools and touchscreens now fill a space that used to hold little besides a radio and a speedometer. Today's vehicles offer more functionality than ever, but a fair share of that functionality can compete directly for the driver's attention.

Updating an old problem

Distraction behind the wheel is not a new issue. The arrival of cellphones in cars forced society to confront the danger of drivers talking on the phone while driving. Years of public safety campaigns, real world crash data, regulation and hands-free devices for the most part helped curb that habit.

At least for a while. As technology evolves however, the car cabin's increasingly digital environment has reignited this age-old conversation about distracted driving.



Screens and digital devices have become constant companions in daily life, and the car has followed that trend rather than resisting it. The result is that it has grown harder to draw a clean line between what counts as a distraction and what has simply become a normal feature of driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) "Driver Electronic Device Use in 2024" data show that more than 3,200 people were killed in distraction related crashes, and the share of drivers observed manipulating handheld electronic devices rose 104 percent between 2015 and 2024, according to the National Safety Council (NSC) analysis of NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data.



Some forms of distraction are easy to spot, like texting at a red light. Others are harder to see. The European Commission's 2023 thematic report on distraction found that interacting with built in infotainment systems can have an adverse effect on the "driver's workload, visual attention and driving performance, and that the cognitive effects of that interaction can linger for up to "20 seconds".

Regulation catches up

The regulatory information provided in this article is intended solely as a high-level, non-exhaustive overview for general informational purposes. It does not constitute legal advice, legal interpretation, or a comprehensive summary of applicable laws or regulations. Regulatory requirements vary by jurisdiction, vehicle type, and specific circumstances, and may change over time. Readers should refer to the applicable legislation, regulations, official guidance, and standards in the relevant jurisdiction and seek independent legal advice where appropriate

Findings like these have become the basis for a wave of new safety rules across the world's largest auto markets. In the European Union, the General Safety Regulation generally requires new vehicle types to carry an Advanced Driver Distraction Warning system (ADDW). Since July 7, 2026, that requirement extends to every new vehicle sold in the EU, not only newly models introduced.

China has taken its own path. In July 2024, C-NCAP (China New Car Assessment Program) added Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) to its active safety evaluation for the first time. From January to November 2024, 3.288 million passenger cars in China were equipped with DMS or Occupant Monitoring Systems (OMS) as standard, representing a 16.3% installation rate.

While the United States does not have a blanket federal mandate requiring driver monitoring systems (DMS) in all new passenger vehicles, DMS is becoming increasingly common as automakers expand Level 2 hands-free driving systems, where continuous driver monitoring is essential to make partial automation safe.

What does this mean for suppliers?

That regulatory shift is reshaping how suppliers design these systems, and Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) offers a useful look at what that reshaping looks like in practice. Best known for the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving solutions, Mobileye’s in-cabin sensing - the Mobileye DMS™ - platform includes both DMS and Occupant Monitoring (OMS), running alongside ADAS perception on a single chip.

By unifying interior sensing with exterior road perception, the platform is designed to evaluate driver engagement in the context of the driving environment – in order to assess not just whether a driver is alert, but where they are looking and whether their attention corresponds with what is happening on the road. The platform is intended to support Euro NCAP 2026 scoring requirements and is designed to address the potential evolution of the Euro NCAP 2029 protocol, which is expected to raise the benchmark from eye tracking to meaningful engagement detection. Mobileye DMS represents a new layer of demand sitting on top of that existing base rather than a separate bet, and industry estimates put the broader in-cabin sensing market, spanning DMS, occupant monitoring and related technologies, at roughly $8.6 billion by 2034.

As cabins keep getting busier and regulators keep raising the floor, the question for automakers is no longer whether to monitor driver attention but how to do it without adding another box to the wiring harness. Mobileye has spent more than two decades building safety intelligence into ADAS, and its DMS and OMS solutions build on that foundation by extending enhanced safety features and capabilities into everyday driving.

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