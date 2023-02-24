US Markets

Driver deemed fit to stand trial after bus rams into Canada daycare

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

February 24, 2023 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by Allison Lampert for Reuters ->

LAVAL, Quebec, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A city bus driver has been deemed fit to stand trial after his vehicle rammed into a daycare center in a Montreal suburb earlier this month, killing two children and injuring six others, a Quebec court heard on Friday.

Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, faces first-degree murder and other charges for the Feb. 8 crash in the suburb of Laval. Authorities said the driver worked for Laval’s transit system for 10 years and does not have a criminal record.

St-Amand appeared in court wearing a dark sweatshirt and was escorted closely by four guards.

Authorities had not given any indication of a motive behind the incident and were waiting for a psychological evaluation of the suspect, who had also hit a police officer during his first court appearance.

St-Amand will now be evaluated again to see whether he can be held criminally responsible, prosecutor Karine Dalphond told reporters.

