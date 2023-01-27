Driven Equity Sub Cuts Stake in Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)

Fintel reports that Driven Equity Sub Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.83MM shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN). This represents 41.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 73.58MM shares and 44.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.68% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Driven Brands Holdings is $38.63. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 37.68% from its latest reported closing price of $28.06.

The projected annual revenue for Driven Brands Holdings is $2,320MM, an increase of 23.05%. The projected annual EPS is $1.35.

Fund Sentiment

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Driven Brands Holdings. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 17.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DRVN is 0.2921%, a decrease of 7.5778%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.76% to 87,976K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 4,645,653 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,958,191 shares, representing an increase of 14.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 26.40% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,640,757 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500,224 shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,940,503 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,516,023 shares, representing a decrease of 14.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 8.61% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 3,076,049 shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,096,022 shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management Ii holds 2,758,767 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,656,858 shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Driven Brands Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,100 centers across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $900 million in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales.

