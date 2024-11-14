Driven Brands price target raised to $22 from $20 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull raised the firm’s price target on Driven Brands (DRVN) to $22 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm changed its quarterly EPS estimates in FY25 but kept the full-year estimate of $1.15 and raised its target as it rolled forward estimates.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DRVN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.