Driven Brands price target raised to $22 from $20 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull raised the firm’s price target on Driven Brands (DRVN) to $22 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm changed its quarterly EPS estimates in FY25 but kept the full-year estimate of $1.15 and raised its target as it rolled forward estimates.
