Driven Brands Names Michael Diamond EVP, CFO

(RTTNews) - Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) announced on Thursday the appointment of Michael Diamond as executive vice president and chief financial officer, starting August 9, 2024.

Diamond brings a wealth of financial and multi-unit experience, having most recently served as CFO of The Michaels Companies and previously held senior finance positions at Yum! Brands.

The company also stated that Joel Arnao, who has been acting as interim chief financial officer, since May 2024, will maintain his position as senior vice president of FP&A, Investor Relations, and Treasury.

