Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) reported $535.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.5%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $528.22 million, representing a surprise of +1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Same Store Sales : 2.8% versus 0.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2.8% versus 0.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Store Count - Car Wash : 717 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 719.

: 717 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 719. Same store sales - Car Wash : 3.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -0.8%.

: 3.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -0.8%. Total Store Count : 4,888 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,907.

: 4,888 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,907. Revenue- Advertising contributions : $27.88 million compared to the $27.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.

: $27.88 million compared to the $27.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Revenue- Independently-operated store sales : $51.41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

: $51.41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%. Revenue- Company-operated store sales : $331.26 million versus $332.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.7% change.

: $331.26 million versus $332.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.7% change. Revenue- Supply and other revenue : $74.31 million compared to the $67.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.

: $74.31 million compared to the $67.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees : $50.82 million versus $48.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

: $50.82 million versus $48.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Revenue- Franchise Brands : $75.3 million versus $75.6 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $75.3 million versus $75.6 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Take 5 : $306.4 million versus $312.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $306.4 million versus $312.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Corporate / Other: $99.9 million versus $91.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +889.1% change.

Here is how Driven Brands Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

