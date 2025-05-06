Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) reported revenue of $516.16 million, down 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $496.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +17.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Driven Brands Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-store sales : 0.7% compared to the 1.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.7% compared to the 1.9% average estimate based on five analysts. Total Store Count : 4,797 compared to the 5,036 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4,797 compared to the 5,036 average estimate based on four analysts. Store Count - Car Wash : 718 versus 914 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 718 versus 914 estimated by four analysts on average. Same store sales - Car Wash : 26.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.4%.

: 26.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.4%. Store Count - Company-Operated Stores : 964 versus 1,156 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 964 versus 1,156 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Company-operated store sales : $314.13 million compared to the $326.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year.

: $314.13 million compared to the $326.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year. Revenue- Independently-operated store sales : $66.64 million versus $52.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change.

: $66.64 million versus $52.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change. Revenue- Advertising contributions : $25.33 million versus $25.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.

: $25.33 million versus $25.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees : $44.71 million versus $48.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

: $44.71 million versus $48.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change. Revenue- Supply and other revenue : $65.36 million compared to the $74.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year.

: $65.36 million compared to the $74.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year. Revenue- Corporate / Other : $83 million versus $6.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1382.1% change.

: $83 million versus $6.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1382.1% change. Revenue- Car Wash: $68 million versus $85.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -53% change.

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings have returned +12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

