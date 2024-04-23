Driven Brands Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DRVN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: DRVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.70, changing hands as high as $14.90 per share. Driven Brands Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRVN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.605 per share, with $31.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.