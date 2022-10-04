Driven Brands Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DRVN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: DRVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.24, changing hands as high as $30.54 per share. Driven Brands Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRVN's low point in its 52 week range is $24.62 per share, with $35.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.95.

