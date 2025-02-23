DRIVEN BRANDS Earnings Preview: Recent $DRVN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DRIVEN BRANDS ($DRVN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $583,604,220 and earnings of $0.18 per share.
DRIVEN BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of DRIVEN BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,934,558 shares (-46.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,223,766
- FMR LLC added 1,906,263 shares (+73.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,767,084
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 1,250,000 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,175,000
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 1,143,778 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,460,576
- NORGES BANK removed 680,610 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,985,045
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 574,492 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,272,300
- NORTH PEAK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 457,217 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,379,482
