Drive-Through Lanes Came Back in a Big Way, They're Here to Stay

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

If you come to a fork in the road, odds are it might have been left there by someone who just exited the drive-through.

New data shows demand for grabbing a meal without leaving the comfort of the driver's seat has been transformative for the real estate of restaurants, especially after the pandemic made drive-through restaurants an even bigger part of life.

Paying a Premium to Serve Premium Coffee

Last year, the sales of restaurant, pharmacy, and bank properties in the US reached a record $12 billion, or 43% more than pre-pandemic 2019, according to real estate data firm CoStar Group.

Thanks to a bidding war for car-friendly real estate, properties outfitted with drive-through lanes can demand rents 10% to 20% higher than typical lots, and are being sold at a premium:

According to CoStar, the search for drive-throughs is pushing up commercial real estate prices throughout America nationwide -- the average property sale went for $392 a square foot last quarter, or 7% higher than the same quarter in 2019.

Chipotle Mexican Grill only opened its first drive-through in 2018 -- it now has 355 and, of the 78 restaurants it opened last quarter, 86% have drive-throughs. Oregon-based drive-through chain Dutch Bros, which serves coffee and energy drinks, saw 50% more traffic last year compared to before the pandemic, according to Placer.ai.

Franchise Fracas: Brian Katz, CEO of broker Katz & Associates, told the Wall Street Journal he leased a property for 20% higher than its asking price after four franchise operators from the same fast-food chain all put in bids.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.