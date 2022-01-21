DRIV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the DRIV ETF (Symbol: DRIV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.72, changing hands as low as $28.34 per share. DRIV shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRIV's low point in its 52 week range is $24.90 per share, with $32.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.