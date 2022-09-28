Commodities

Drinks group Pernod hires former Kering executive Oudinot for new unit

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French drinks group Pernod PERP.PA said it had hired Nicolas Oudinot, a former leading executive at luxury goods fashion company Kering PRTP.PA, to run a new unit set up by Pernod for its permium products.

"I am thrilled to join Pernod Ricard in order to drive the transformation of the industry under the leadership of Alexandre Ricard," said Oudinot in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

