Drink like a Mexican kingpin: 'El Chapo' beer launched by daughter

Contributor
Jose Luis Osorio Reuters
Published

Have a cold one, have an "El Chapo" beer. That's the message of Alejandrina Guzman, whose company has developed a craft beer dedicated to her infamous, incarcerated kingpin father Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

By Jose Luis Osorio

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Have a cold one, have an "El Chapo" beer. That's the message of Alejandrina Guzman, whose company has developed a craft beer dedicated to her infamous, incarcerated kingpin father Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The beer is part of the "El Chapo 701" brand, which has already launched a clothing line, and gets its name from when Forbes named him the 701st richest person in the world in 2009. Forbes estimated his net worth at $1 billion at the time.

"This is an artisanal beer, with 4% alcohol. This prototype is a lager, and it's made up of malt, rice and honey so it's good," said Adriana Ituarte, a salesperson for the brand. "And the idea is for it to be sold at bars that stock craft beer."

A 355 ml bottle is due to be priced at 70.10 pesos ($3.73).

"El Chapo", who shipped narcotics around the world and escaped two maximum security prisons before his final capture, was extradited to the United States in 2017 and found guilty in a U.S. court last year on a host of drug trafficking charges.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

($1 = 18.7739 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Jose Luis Osorio in Guadalajara; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Dave Graham and Christian Schmollinger)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More