Drillisch says still in talks on national roaming with Telefonica Deutschland

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - 1&1 Drillisch DRIG.DE said on Monday it was still in talks with Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE on striking a national roaming deal, after cutting its profit outlook due to a price hike for its existing network access deal.

The independent telecom is not considering opening talks on an alternative national roaming deal with Germany's other network operators, Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE and Vodafone VOD.L, finance chief Markus Huhn told analysts on a conference call.

