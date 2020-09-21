VOD

Drillisch says still in talks on national roaming with Telefonica Deutschland

Douglas Busvine Reuters
1&1 Drillisch said on Monday it was still in talks with Telefonica Deutschland on striking a national roaming deal, after cutting its profit outlook due to a price hike for its existing network access deal.

The independent telecom is not considering opening talks on an alternative national roaming deal with Germany's other network operators, Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE and Vodafone VOD.L, finance chief Markus Huhn told analysts on a conference call.

