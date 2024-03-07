News & Insights

DTI

Drilling Tools To Buy Superior Drilling For Around $32 Mln In Cash, Stock

March 07, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) and Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI), on Thursday announced that they have inked a deal through which DTI will acquire SDPI for around $32.2 million in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter.

Wayne Prejean, CEO of DTI, said, "We believe that the Drill-N-Ream technology and SDP's best-in-class engineering, design, and manufacturing capabilities are a perfect fit and a natural extension of DTI's product and service offerings. By aligning our interests through this merger, we expect to deliver manufacturing and distribution savings."

In addition, DTI expects to boost rental revenue with the Drill-N-Ream in the Middle East by providing the scale and resources to help grow that business.

Superior Drilling Products will announce its 2023 results in a separate release on March 7.

Due to the pending acquisition by DTI, SDPI said that it will not host itsearnings callas previously scheduled for March 7.

