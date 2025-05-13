DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $DTI Reports Quarterly Earnings

DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL ($DTI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $42,880,000, beating estimates of $38,913,280 by $3,966,720.
DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENDELL JEFFREY L added 452,157 shares (+104.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,478,553
- CONCURRENT INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 85,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $277,950
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 45,065 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,362
- SOLIDARITY WEALTH, LLC removed 34,703 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,246
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 32,570 shares (+246.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,190
- MARINER, LLC added 26,383 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,272
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 21,559 shares (-49.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,094
