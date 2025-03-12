DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $DTI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL ($DTI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $37,868,435 and earnings of -$0.03 per share.
DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENDELL JEFFREY L added 452,157 shares (+104.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,478,553
- DIVERSIFY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 260,573 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $971,937
- CONCURRENT INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 85,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $277,950
- ODDO BHF ASSET MANAGEMENT SAS added 82,056 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $268,323
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 77,159 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,309
- SKYVIEW INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 54,811 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $204,445
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 45,065 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,362
