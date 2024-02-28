Dril-Quip's (DRQ) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Costs

Dril-Quip, Inc. DRQ reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. The bottom line also declined from the year-ago quarter’s 6 cents.

The company’s total quarterly revenues of $126 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $97 million. The figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136 million.

Significant rise in total costs and expenses led to weak quarterly earnings.

Q4 Performance

Dril-Quip reported net bookings of $122.7 million for the quarter, up 25% year over year. At the end of the reported quarter, the company had $264 million in its backlog.

DRQ reported a fourth-quarter operating income of $4.6 million, indicating a turnaround from the prior-year period’s reported loss of $2.4 million.

Total Costs and Expenses

The cost of sales increased to $121.8 million from $99.2 million in the year-ago period. Engineering and product development costs also increased to almost $3 million from $2.7 million.

Total costs and expenses were $121.8 million compared with $99.2 million registered in the corresponding period of 2022.

Free Cash Flow

In the fourth quarter, Dril-Quip generated a free cash flow of $14.5 million against a negative free cash flow of $22.8 million a year ago.

Financials

Dril-Quip recorded $11.6 million in capital expenditure for the quarter.

As of Dec 31, 2023, the company’s cash balance was $191.4 million. Its balance sheet is free of debt load, highlighting a sound financial position.

Guidance

DRQ expects revenues this year to grow 15% to 20% year over year. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), anticipates Subsea product bookings in 2024 in the band of $200-$225 million.

Important Energy Earnings

Three giants from the energy space that earlier reported their quarterly figures are Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, BP plc BP and Chevron Corporation CVX.

ExxonMobilreported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $2.48 (excluding identified items), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. However, the bottom line declined from the year-ago level of $3.40.

Total quarterly revenues of $84.3 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.8 billion and declined from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $95.4 billion.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings primarily resulted from increased liquids production. The positives were partially offset by lower realizations of crude and natural gas prices. To view our detailed earnings blog: ExxonMobil (XOM) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y.

BP reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per American Depositary Share on a replacement-cost basis, excluding non-operating items. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 and declined from $1.59 reported a year ago.

Total quarterly revenues of $52,586 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59,530 million and declined from $70,356 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Lower realizations of commodity prices led to weak quarterly results. To view our detailed earnings blog: BP Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Expects 2024 Production Hike.

Chevronreported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share of $3.45, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29. The outperformance could be attributed to higher-than-expected U.S. production in the company’s key upstream segment. The unit’s domestic output of 1,598 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day (MBOE/d) set a new quarterly record and beat the consensus mark of 1,462 MBOE/d.

However, the company’s bottom line fell from the year-ago adjusted profit of $4.09 due to weaker oil and natural gas realizations, plus a dip in U.S. refined product sales margins.

The company generated revenues of $47.2 billion. The sales figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.6 billion and decreased 16.5% year over year. To view our detailed earnings blog: Chevron (CVX) Q4 Earnings Beat on Record U.S. Production.

