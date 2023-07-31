Dril-Quip Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ):

Earnings: $3.48 million in Q2 vs. -$5.57 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.10 in Q2 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dril-Quip Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.92 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $89.61 million in Q2 vs. $93.98 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $240 - $250 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.