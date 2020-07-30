Dril-Quip Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ):

-Earnings: -$14.14 million in Q2 vs. $1.68 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q2 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dril-Quip Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$12.31 million or -$0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.06 per share -Revenue: $90.45 million in Q2 vs. $103.81 million in the same period last year.

