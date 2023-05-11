Dril-Quip (DRQ) Q1 Earnings Beat on Key Market Contributions

Dril-Quip, Inc. DRQ reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 1 cent per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago loss of 29 cents per share.

The company’s total quarterly revenues of $91 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s $83 million.

Strong quarterly results were supported by improved performance of key offshore markets and some reemerging areas.

Q1 Performance

Dril-Quip reported net bookings of $53.5 million for the quarter. DRQ’s first-quarter backlog rose 6% year over year, thanks to the increase in product bookings following improvement in market conditions.

The company reported a first-quarter operating income of $3.2 million, improving from a loss of $5.6 million in the prior-year period.

Total Costs and Expenses

The cost of sales increased to $65.5 million in the reported quarter from almost $64 million in the year-ago period. However, engineering and product development costs contracted to $3.4 million from the year-ago figure of $3.7 million. Selling, general and administrative costs increased to $22.6 million from $22.4 million a year ago.

Total costs and expenses in the quarter were $87.7 million compared with $88.7 million a year ago.

Free Cash Flow

In the first quarter, Dril-Quip generated a negative free cash flow of $58.3 million compared with $13 million a year ago.

Financials

Dril-Quip recorded $5.4 million in capital expenditure for the quarter.

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company’s cash balance was $235.3 million. Its balance sheet is free of debt load, highlighting a sound financial position.

Guidance

For 2023, Dril-Quip expects product bookings to increase 10-20% year over year. DRQ revealed its capital expenditure guidance of $25-$30 million for the year, indicating an increase from the $18.9 million reported in 2022.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Dril-Quip carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other prospective players in the energy space include Murphy USA Inc. MUSA, Sunoco LP SUN and Cactus, Inc. WHD. While Murphy USA carries a Zacks Rank #2, Sunoco and Cactus sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline. MUSA has more than 1,700 stores and has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 earnings in the past seven days.

Sunoco, a distributor of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, has a stable business model. For this year, SUN has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions in the past seven days.

Cactus has been aiding its clients in fast-tracking their well drilling and completion activities. The company has also been enabling lower operator emissions per barrel of production. Thus, there has been a significantly lower carbon intensity per well.

