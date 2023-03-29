Dril-Quip (DRQ) Down 19% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Dril-Quip (DRQ). Shares have lost about 19% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Dril-Quip due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Dril-Quip Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Dril-Quip reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago loss of 46 cents per share.

The company’s total quarterly revenues of $97 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s $78 million.

Strong quarterly earnings were supported by an increase in product bookings due to improving market conditions.

Q4 Performance

Dril-Quip reported product bookings of $93.8 million for the quarter. The company’s 2022 backlog increased 15% year over year as product bookings increased due to improving market conditions.

The company reported a fourth-quarter operating loss of $2.4 million, narrower than a loss of $71.7 million in the prior-year period.

Total Costs and Expenses

The cost of sales increased to $66.6 million for the reported quarter from $61.2 million in the year-ago period. However, engineering and product development costs contracted to $2.7 million in the quarter from the year-ago figure of $3.8 million. Selling, general and administrative costs declined to $26.9 million from $30.6 million a year ago.

Total costs and expenses for the quarter were $99.2 million compared with $149.6 million a year ago.

Free Cash Flow

In the fourth quarter, Dril-Quip generated a negative free cash flow of $22.8 million against a cash flow of $2.6 million a year ago.

Financials

Dril-Quip recorded $5.2 million in capital expenditure for the quarter versus the year-ago level of $2.1 million.

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company’s cash balance was $264.8 million. Its balance sheet is free of debt load, highlighting a sound financial position.

Guidance

For 2022, Dril-Quip expects product bookings to increase 10-20% year over year. The company revealed its capital expenditure guidance of $25-$30 million for the year, indicating an increase from the $18.9 million reported in 2022.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.