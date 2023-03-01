Dril-Quip (DRQ) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Ups 2023 Capex Outlook

Dril-Quip Inc. DRQ reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago loss of 46 cents per share.

The company’s total quarterly revenues of $97 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s $78 million.

Strong quarterly earnings were supported by an increase in product bookings due to improving market conditions.

Dril-Quip, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dril-Quip, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dril-Quip, Inc. Quote

Q4 Performance

Dril-Quip reported product bookings of $93.8 million for the quarter. The company’s 2022 backlog increased 15% year over year as product bookings increased due to improving market conditions.

The company reported a fourth-quarter operating loss of $2.4 million, narrower than a loss of $71.7 million in the prior-year period.

Total Costs and Expenses

The cost of sales increased to $66.6 million for the reported quarter from $61.2 million in the year-ago period. However, engineering and product development costs contracted to $2.7 million in the quarter from the year-ago figure of $3.8 million. Selling, general and administrative costs declined to $26.9 million from $30.6 million a year ago.

Total costs and expenses for the quarter were $99.2 million compared with $149.6 million a year ago.

Free Cash Flow

In the fourth quarter, Dril-Quip generated a negative free cash flow of $22.8 million against a cash flow of $2.6 million a year ago.

Financials

Dril-Quip recorded $5.2 million in capital expenditure for the quarter versus the year-ago level of $2.1 million.

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company’s cash balance was $264.8 million. Its balance sheet is free of debt load, highlighting a sound financial position.

Guidance

For 2022, Dril-Quip expects product bookings to increase 10-20% year over year. The company revealed its capital expenditure guidance of $25-$30 million for the year, indicating an increase from the $18.9 million reported in 2022.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Dril-Quip currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Antero Midstream Corporation AM reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents. The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by higher freshwater delivery volumes and increased average freshwater distribution fees.

For 2023, Antero Midstream expects a net income of $340-$380 million, indicating an increase from the $326.2 million reported in 2022.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s MPC adjusted earnings per share of $6.65 comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.54. The bottom line was favorably impacted by the stronger-than-expected performance of its key Refining & Marketing segment.

In the fourth quarter, MPC repurchased $1.8 billion of shares and a further $700 million worth of shares from the start of this year till Jan 27. Marathon Petroleum, which gave an additional $5-billion share repurchase approval, currently has a remaining authorization of $7.6 billion.

PBF Energy Inc.’s PBF fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.41 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $4.95. Quarterly earnings were primarily driven by lower contributions from the Logistics segment, and higher costs and expenses.

For 2023, PBF Energy’s total refining system throughput is expected to be 935,000-995,000 barrels per day. For the first quarter, the company anticipates throughput volumes of 845,000-905,000 barrels per day.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.