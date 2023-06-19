Drier weather boosts Ivory Coast cocoa mid-crop after wet spell, farmers say

ABIDJAN, June 19 (Reuters) - Below-average rain in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions last week could prevent disease after weeks of heavy downpours, farmers said on Monday.

The world's top cocoa producer is in its rainy season, which runs officially from April to mid-November.

Several farmers across the country said the drier spell would reduce soil moisture and help roots breathe better after heavy rain and some flooding last week.

They added more sun was needed to avoid humidity-linked diseases, as skies was still overcast, and that drier weather would also improve the quality of mid-August to September harvests.

The farmers added they expected a strong finish for the April-to-September mid-crop if drier weather continued next month.

"There has been less rain. This will allow the soil to absorb water well and help small pods grow," said Gustave Gnoha, who farms near the western region of Soubre, where 2.9 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 54.6 mm below the five-year average.

Similar weather was reported in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and in the eastern region of Abengourou.

Rain was also below-average in the centre-western region of Daloa and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro. Farmers there said July's weather would be crucial for the last stage of the mid-crop and hoped for a mix of downpours and sunshine.

"If we have a lot of sun in July we will have many pods to harvest at the end of the mid-crop," said Jean N’Gatta, who farms near Daloa, where 5.5 mm of rain fell last week, 25.1 mm below the average.

Average temperatures ranged from 25.3 to 27.7 degrees Celsius (77.5 to 81.9 degrees Fahrenheit) in Ivory Coast last week.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly Editing by Sofia Christensen and Mark Potter)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.