Drier weather and sunshine spur Ivory Coast main cocoa crop

ABIDJAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Below-average rainfall and sunshine in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week will boost the October-to-March main crop, which is expected to be more abundant than last season, farmers said on Monday.

The world's top cocoa producer is at the end of its rainy season and about to enter the dry season, which runs from mid-November to March.

Several farmers said soil moisture content was still high and would boost yields until January.

They noticed more pods on trees compared to the same period last year and said it was a sign the current main crop would be healthy.

"The soil is very humid and strong heat will allow us to avoid illness and help many small pods grow," said Narcisse N’Goan, who farms near the centre-western region of Daloa, where 0.2 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 18.7 mm below the five-year average.

Farmers made similar observations in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rainfall was also below average.

In the western region of Soubre, the southern regions of Divo and Agboville, and in the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains were below average too, farmers said the weather would help yield good crops in February.

"If it does not get too dry this month cocoa beans will continue to be big and of good quality in February," said Paul Assemian, who farms near Soubre, where 22.5 mm fell last week, 3.6 mm below average.

Farmers also said their warehouses were full of cocoa beans because marketing for the current season had been slow.

Average temperatures ranged from 27.1 to 28.3 degrees Celsius (80.8 to 82.9 degrees Fahrenheit) last week.

