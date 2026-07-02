Is DRI Stock a Buy Now After Earnings Growth and Valuation Reset

Darden Restaurants DRI presents a balanced investment debate after fiscal 2026 results. Earnings grew, revenues increased and the company kept returning cash to shareholders while investing in new restaurants.



The counterpoint is clear. Estimate revisions, softer momentum indicators, cost inflation and consumer spending sensitivity keep the buy case from becoming automatic.

DRI Earnings Growth Supports the Bull Case

Darden’s fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share rose to $10.64 from $9.55 in fiscal 2025. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 22.8% year over year to $3.66, giving investors a clear earnings growth base to evaluate.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Price and Consensus

Darden Restaurants, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Darden Restaurants, Inc. Quote

Sales also moved higher. Total fiscal 2026 sales increased to $13.21 billion from $12.08 billion, supported by same-restaurant sales growth, an extra operating week and contributions from 43 net new restaurants.



The strength was not limited to one metric. Blended same-restaurant sales rose 4.5% for fiscal 2026, with Olive Garden up 4% and LongHorn Steakhouse up 7.2%. That mix gives Darden a firmer foundation than a pure cost-cutting earnings story.

Darden Valuation Looks More Reasonable Now

DRI trades at 17.6X forward 12-month earnings. That sits below the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 22.83X, the sector multiple of 22.59X and the S&P 500’s 20.8X, making valuation a more constructive part of the investment case.



The multiple is close to Darden’s five-year median of 17.53X and below the five-year high of 22.86X. That does not make the stock cheap in isolation, but it suggests the valuation reset has reduced the risk of paying peak multiples for steady growth.



Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG remains a relevant fast-casual comparison for investors weighing restaurant growth and valuation trade-offs. Restaurant Brands International QSR offers another peer reference, with a franchised restaurant model that differs from Darden’s company-owned full-service portfolio.

DRI Returns Cash While Funding Expansion

Capital allocation strengthens Darden’s investment profile. The company returned approximately $1.4 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2026 through dividends and share repurchases while continuing to fund restaurant development.



Darden also raised its quarterly dividend 8% to $1.62 per share and authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program. Long-term debt declined to $1.64 billion at fiscal 2026-end from $2.13 billion at the end of fiscal 2025.



That balance matters because the company is not choosing between growth and shareholder returns. Fiscal 2027 guidance calls for 75 to 80 new restaurant openings and capital spending of approximately $875 million, keeping expansion active alongside cash returns.

Darden Has Reasons for Investor Caution

The caution case starts with revenue expectations. Fourth-quarter sales of $3.72 billion missed the consensus mark of $3.74 billion, even though sales increased 13.7% year over year.



Estimate trends are also not fully supportive. The current fiscal-year earnings estimate showed a negative 1% change over the past four weeks, which limits the case for a more aggressive near-term view.



Costs remain another issue. Management expects roughly 3% total inflation in fiscal 2027, with beef inflation highest early in the year. Darden is pricing below inflation to protect its value proposition, a strategy that can support traffic but may constrain margin expansion.

DRI Ratings Point to a Wait-and-See View

The bottom line is that DRI looks fundamentally steady, but not decisively attractive enough to remove the debate. Earnings growth, cash generation, restaurant expansion and a more reasonable valuation support the stock, while sales misses, estimate pressure and inflation risk keep expectations measured.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank lines up with a wait-and-see stance rather than a clear buy signal, especially when near-term estimate revisions have not strengthened. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Darden has a VGM Score of B, supported by a Growth Score of A. Those scores point to favorable growth characteristics within the Zacks Style Scores framework.



The Value Score of C and Momentum Score of D keep the overall signal mixed. For investors, that combination suggests DRI has solid earnings support, but stronger estimate trends or better price momentum would make the investment case more convincing.

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Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.