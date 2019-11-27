DRI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.65, changing hands as high as $118.22 per share. Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRI's low point in its 52 week range is $95.83 per share, with $128.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.67.

