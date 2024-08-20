DRI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $155.97, changing hands as high as $156.89 per share. Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRI's low point in its 52 week range is $133.36 per share, with $176.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.19. The DRI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

