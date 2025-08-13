DRI Healthcare Trust Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for DRI Healthcare Trust (DHT-UN.TO):

Earnings: $0.38 million in Q2 vs. -$2.13 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q2 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DRI Healthcare Trust reported adjusted earnings of $28.54 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Revenue: $44.13 million in Q2 vs. $41.60 million in the same period last year.

