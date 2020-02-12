US Markets

DRI Healthcare aims to raise up to $350 million in London IPO

Contributor
Clara Denina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

DRI Healthcare, an investment company investing in healthcare royalty assets, is aiming to sell up to $350 million of shares in a planned initial public offering in London, it said on Wednesday.

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - DRI Healthcare, an investment company investing in healthcare royalty assets, is aiming to sell up to $350 million of shares in a planned initial public offering in London, it said on Wednesday.

Managed by Toronto-based DRI Capital, an investment manager with $2.6 billion raised across its funds, DRI Healthcare is looking to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

It will use the proceeds of the IPO to fund acquisitions, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Clara Denina, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular