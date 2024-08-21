DRH or GLPI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are likely familiar with DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, DiamondRock Hospitality has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Gaming and Leisure Properties has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that DRH's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

DRH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.40, while GLPI has a forward P/E of 13.26. We also note that DRH has a PEG ratio of 4.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GLPI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.09.

Another notable valuation metric for DRH is its P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GLPI has a P/B of 3.02.

These metrics, and several others, help DRH earn a Value grade of B, while GLPI has been given a Value grade of D.

DRH stands above GLPI thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that DRH is the superior value option right now.

