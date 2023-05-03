Dreyfus sees sugar loading delays in Brazil, prices could go higher

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Co expects waiting times of at least 30 days to load sugar in Brazil due to congestion in ports and sees potential for sugar prices to go even higher if the weather phenomenon El Nino hurts production.

Dreyfus head of sugar Enrico Biancheri said in a presentation at New York Sugar Week that the recent price spike in sugar is justified since farmers around the world need that signal to increase production and prevent large supply deficits in the years to come.

Raw sugar futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) SBc1 rose to the highest in nearly 12 years last week due to near-term supply tightness after production shortfalls in areas such as India and China, and a delay in Brazil harvest kick-off.

Biancheri said Brazil will ship 20% more agricultural commodities this season after record or near record crops of soybeans, sugar and corn, and ports will be stressed.

"If you have a vessel arriving in Brazil now to load sugar, you can expect it will be there until early June," he told international brokers, analysts and sugar producers in New York for the annual Sugar Dinner on Thursday.

Dreyfus is one of the largest players in the global sugar market, and was the fourth largest shipper of sugar out of Brazil last year.

Biancheri said that sugar inventories are low worldwide and more production is needed. Without additional sugar, he said the market could see a supply deficit of over 6 million tonnes in 2024/25 and over 8 million tonnes in 2025/26.

The executive believes prices could go higher if the El Nino weather phenomenon that is developing currently, according to forecasters, reduces the monsoon rains in Asia that are key to production in India and Thailand.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

