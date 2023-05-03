Dreyfus sees sugar loading delays in Brazil, prices could go higher

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Co AKIRAU.UL expects waiting times of at least 30 days to load sugar in Brazil due to congestion in ports and sees potential for sugar prices to go even higher if the weather phenomenon El Nino hurts production.

Enrico Biancheri, the head of Dreyfus sugar platform, said in a presentation during the New York Sugar Week that the recent price spike in sugar is justified since farmers around the world need that signal to increase production and prevent large supply deficits in the years to come.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

