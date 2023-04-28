Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.18 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.98%, the lowest has been 7.25%, and the highest has been 14.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHF is 0.06%, a decrease of 19.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.19% to 9,910K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,725K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHF by 0.17% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,125K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares, representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHF by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 998K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing a decrease of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHF by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 820K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing an increase of 62.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHF by 160.74% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 510K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 16.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHF by 47.34% over the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc.

