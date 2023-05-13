Dreyfus Alcentra Glb Cr Inc 2024 (DCF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Dreyfus Alcentra Glb Cr Inc 2024 said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.12%, the lowest has been 6.15%, and the highest has been 10.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dreyfus Alcentra Glb Cr Inc 2024. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCF is 0.10%, an increase of 34.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.08% to 3,767K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 591K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing a decrease of 23.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCF by 90,976.63% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 432K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing an increase of 54.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCF by 131.12% over the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 243K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing an increase of 27.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCF by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Heron Bay Capital Management holds 236K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCF by 77,197.53% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCF by 66.04% over the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) seeks to provide high current income for today's yield-challenged market. The fund has a dynamic, multi-asset portfolio designed to access multiple sub-investment grade credit opportunities for enhanced yield potential with active risk management. he fund has a global strategy for expanded opportunities in the U.S. and Western European credit markets. Fund's target term structure seeks to return at least $9.835 per Common Share (the original NAV) to holders of record at the end of the Fund's term.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.