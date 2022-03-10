Dredging firm Boskalis looks confidently into 2022

March 10 (Reuters) - Dutch dredging firm Boskalis BOSN.AS said on Thursday it had a solid order book for 2022, as it looks forward to a "favourable" market outlook despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Boskalis expects its 2022 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to equal that of 2021.

The company reported an increase in its core profit to 462 million euros ($510.79 million) in 2021 from 404 million in a year earlier, slightly above analysts' average estimate of 457 million euros in a company-provided poll.

It also announced a 100-million-euro share buy-back programme.

($1 = 0.9045 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; editing by Milla Nissi)

