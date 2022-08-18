HLAN

Dredger Boskalis hikes earnings forecast after profit beat

Dutch dredging and marine services firm Boskalis on Thursday said it expected its second-half core profit to be on level with the first six months of the year, after its half-year earnings beat market estimates helped by gains from divestments.

The group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29% to 292 million euros ($297 million) in the first half of 2022, beating analysts' 279-million-euro estimate in a company-compiled poll.

This included gains from the sale of the last of its harbour towage joint ventures, Keppel Smit Towage, which brought in a 50-million-euro book profit and more than 90 million euros in cash, the company said.

For the second half of the year, the group expects its core profit to be in line with the first half, citing the magnitude and composition of its order book which amounted to 5.37 billion euros at the end of June.

This would bring its full-year EBITDA estimate to around 484 million euros, excluding book profits, against an earlier guidance of more than 462 million euros.

The group expects to have more clarity in September on the outcome of the takeover bid from its biggest shareholder HAL Holding HLAN.AS, Chief Executive Peter Berdowski said, as the dredger's shareholders are se to discuss the proposal in an extraordinary general meeting on Aug. 24.

HAL, also Dutch, already owns more than 50% of Boskalis.

($1 = 0.9842 euros)

