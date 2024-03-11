News & Insights

Markets
PXLW

DreamWorks' Kung Fu Panda 4 In Theaters With Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion Technology

March 11, 2024 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW), a visual display processing semiconductors and software company, announced Monday that DreamWorks Animation's action-comedy franchise, "Kung Fu Panda 4" will be presented in select premium theaters across the globe in its TrueCut Motion format technology.

Kung Fu Panda 4, the first new Kung Fu Panda film in almost a decade, is in theaters from March 8.

TrueCut Motion, Pixelworks' cinematic high-frame-rate format, brings to life the world of Po, the Dragon Warrior, like never before, the firm noted.

TrueCut Motion technology allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact.

The platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized on any viewing device, spanning theaters, televisions, mobile and next-generation headsets, in both 3D and standard 2D environments.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell and produced by Rebecca Huntley. The film's co-director is Stephanie Ma Stine.

Comedy icon Jack Black returns to his role as Po. The movie also stars Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman as Kung Fu master, Shifu.

In 2008, inaugural chapter, Kung Fu Panda, became DreamWorks Animation's highest-grossing original animated film and launched a franchise that has earned more than $1.8 billion at the global box-office.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PXLW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.