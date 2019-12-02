Dreamscape Gets ‘DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy’ VR Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

Location-based virtual reality (VR) startup Dreamscape has teamed up with DreamWorks Animation to launch a new “How to Train Your Dragons” experience at its flagship Westfield Century City VR center in Los Angeles later this month.

The 11-minute “DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy” experience allows up to 8 participants to hone their dragon-flying skills together, and take part in a high-flying rescue mission, complete with helpÂ from Hiccup and Astrid, and their dragons Toothless and Stormfly. Like other Dreamscape titles, “DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy” is a free-roam experience with full-body tracking and physical props for added immersion.

“We are turning the audiences into the star of their own movie adventure,” said Dreamscape chairman Walter Parkes in a statement. “No longer are audiences just watching Hiccup and Toothless take on a group of ruthless poachers, but now, audiences can fly alongside them on their very own dragons as they protect the Isle of Berk. We are excited to introduce audiences to this unprecedented full sensory experience of becoming a dragon rider.”

“‘DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy’ brings together the film trilogyâs best-in-class storytelling and memorable characters with a unique interactive experience that will leave a lasting impression with new and existing fans alike,â said DreamWorks Animation vice president of emerging technology Christina Lee Storm. “The thrilling adventure will bring guests to new heights in a fun, wondrous way that will inspire repeat visits.”

Dreamscape is one of a handful of startups looking to bring VR out of the living room, and into malls and movie theaters. The AMC-backed company unveiled its flagship Century City location a year ago, and opened a second location in Dallas this summer. In the coming months, Dreamscape plans to open additional VR centers in markets including Columbus, Ohio and the New York / New Jersey metro area.

“DreamWorks Dragons Flight Academy” will launch at the Century City location on December 13. Tickets cost $20, and went on sale Monday.

