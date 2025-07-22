Dreamland Limited Prices Initial Public Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares at $4.00

Dreamland Limited announces IPO pricing of 2 million shares at $4.00 each, aiming for $8 million in proceeds.

Dreamland Limited, a Hong Kong-based event management company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 2 million Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. Of the shares offered, 1.34 million are from the company and 660,000 from a selling shareholder. A resale prospectus for over 5.4 million shares held by certain investors is also being filed. The shares are set to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker "TDIC" starting July 23, 2025, with the offering expected to close around July 24, subject to conditions. The company anticipates gross proceeds of approximately $8 million, which will be used for various business investments, including IP licenses and marketing expansion. The offering is managed by Bancroft Capital, LLC, and the registration statement has been approved by the SEC.

Potential Positives

The initial public offering (IPO) provides Dreamland Limited with the opportunity to raise US$8,000,000 in gross proceeds, which can be utilized for various strategic initiatives.

The Class A ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, enhancing the company's visibility and credibility in the market.

The funds from the offering are earmarked for significant growth initiatives, including acquiring multi-territorial IP licenses and developing the company's own ticketing platform.

The firm commitment basis of the offering, managed by Bancroft Capital, LLC, indicates a strong interest from underwriters, which may positively impact investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The company is not receiving any proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the Selling Shareholder or Resale Shareholders, which may raise concerns about the financial benefits of the Offering for the company itself.

The reliance on proceeds from the Offering for various operational needs, including loan repayments, may indicate potential financial strain or liquidity issues within the company.

The press release includes a number of forward-looking statements that contain inherent uncertainties, emphasizing the possibility of actual results differing materially from expectations.

FAQ

What is Dreamland Limited's IPO price per share?

Dreamland Limited's IPO price is set at US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share.

When will Dreamland Limited's shares start trading?

The shares are expected to commence trading on July 23, 2025.

How many shares are being offered in the IPO?

The IPO includes a total of 2,000,000 Class A ordinary shares.

Who is managing the underwriting for the IPO?

Bancroft Capital, LLC is acting as the lead managing underwriter for the Offering.

What will the proceeds from the IPO be used for?

Proceeds will be used for acquisitions, setting up a ticketing platform, and general corporate purposes.

HONG KONG, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dreamland Limited (the “Company” or “Dreamland”), a Hong Kong-based event management service provider, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, 1,340,000 of which are being offered by the Company and 660,000 by an existing shareholder (the “Selling Shareholder”), at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share. The Company is also filing a resale prospectus concurrent with the Offering for the resale of 5,416,740 Class A ordinary shares held by Prime Crest Holdings Limited, Fuji Holdings Limited, Yield Rights Group Limited and Allied Target Limited (the “Resale Shareholders”). The Class A ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 23, 2025 under the ticker symbol “TDIC.”





The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$8,000,000 from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A ordinary shares offered by the Selling Shareholder or Resale Shareholders in the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 24, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Net proceeds from the Offering due to the Company will be used for: (i) acquiring multi-territorial IP licenses; (ii) setting up the Company’s own ticketing platform; (iii) possible strategic acquisitions; (iv) expanding the Company’s marketing department and financing and administration department; (v) upgrading the Company’s enterprise resource planning system; (vi) repaying loans made by a director in connection with the payment of costs and expenses in connection with the Offering and obtaining a listing of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and (vii) working capital and other corporate purposes.





The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. Bancroft Capital, LLC is acting as the lead managing underwriter for the Offering (the “Underwriters”). Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is acting as U.S. counsel to the Underwriters, led by W. David Mannheim, Kathryn Simons and Ashley Wu, in connection with the Offering.





A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (File No.: 333-286471), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained from Bancroft Capital, LLC by email at



investmentbanking@bancroft4vets.com



, by standard mail to 501 Office Center Drive, Suite 130, Fort Washington, PA 19034, or by telephone at +1 (484) 546-8000. In addition, copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained via the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.





Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.







About Dreamland Limited







Dreamland Limited is a Hong Kong-based event management service provider. The Company specializes in organizing, planning, promoting and managing themed touring walk-through experience events for intellectual property owners of characters in well-publicized animated cartoons and/or live action theatrical motion pictures. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:





http://www.trendicint.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the proposed Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate” or other similar expressions in the prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







For more information, please contact:









Dreamland Limited







Ms. Seto Wai Yue





Email: frances.seto@trendicint.com



