Dreamland Limited Closes Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Raising $5.36 Million

Dreamland Limited closed its IPO, offering 2 million shares at $4 each, raising $5.36 million for future investments.

Quiver AI Summary

Dreamland Limited, a Hong Kong-based event management service provider, has successfully closed its initial public offering (IPO) of 2,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, priced at US$4.00 each, generating gross proceeds of US$5,360,000. The offering consisted of shares from both the Company and an existing shareholder, with Class A shares now trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "TDIC." Net proceeds will be allocated to various initiatives, including acquiring intellectual property licenses, establishing a ticketing platform, and funding potential strategic acquisitions. Bancroft Capital, LLC served as the sole managing underwriter for the IPO, and the Company has provided a registration statement with the SEC, with further details available on their website and through the underwriter.

Potential Positives

The successful closing of the initial public offering (IPO) raised aggregate gross proceeds of US$5,360,000 for Dreamland Limited, providing essential capital for growth and operational needs.

The Company is set to utilize proceeds from the offering for strategic initiatives, including acquiring multi-territorial IP licenses and establishing its own ticketing platform, which could enhance its competitive position in the event management industry.

Dreamland Limited's shares started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "TDIC," increasing visibility and credibility in the market.

The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis, indicating strong interest and confidence from underwriters in the Company's prospects.

Potential Negatives

The Company did not receive proceeds from the sale of 660,000 shares offered by the Selling Shareholder and will only be utilizing the funds from the 1,340,000 shares offered by itself, potentially indicating reliance on external funding for its future operations.

The net proceeds from the Offering indicate significant planned expenditures on multiple fronts, which may raise concerns about the Company's ability to effectively manage these investments and generate a return.

The share price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share may be viewed as low in comparison to market expectations for IPOs, suggesting weaker initial demand or lower investor confidence in the Company’s growth prospects.

FAQ

What is Dreamland Limited's initial public offering (IPO) date?

Dreamland Limited's IPO closed on July 24, 2025, with shares beginning to trade on July 23, 2025.

How many shares were offered in the IPO?

2,000,000 Class A ordinary shares were offered in the IPO, with 1,340,000 from the Company and 660,000 from a selling shareholder.

What were the proceeds from Dreamland's IPO?

The Company received gross proceeds of US$5,360,000 from the IPO, before expenses.

What will Dreamland Limited use the IPO proceeds for?

The proceeds will be used for various purposes, including acquiring IP licenses, setting up a ticketing platform, and marketing expansion.

Where can I find the final prospectus for Dreamland's IPO?

The final prospectus can be obtained from Bancroft Capital, LLC or via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $TDIC Data Alerts



HONG KONG, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dreamland Limited (Nasdaq: TDIC) (the “Company” or “Dreamland”), a Hong Kong-based event management service provider, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, 1,340,000 of which were offered by the Company and 660,000 by an existing shareholder (the “Selling Shareholder”), at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share. The Company also filed a resale prospectus concurrent with the Offering for the resale of 5,416,740 Class A ordinary shares held by Prime Crest Holdings Limited, Fuji Holdings Limited, Yield Rights Group Limited and Allied Target Limited (the “Resale Shareholders”). The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 23, 2025 under the ticker symbol “TDIC.”





The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$5,360,000 from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A ordinary shares offered by the Selling Shareholder or the Resale Shareholders in the Offering.





Net proceeds from the Offering due to the Company will be used for: (i) acquiring multi-territorial IP licenses; (ii) setting up the Company’s own ticketing platform; (iii) possible strategic acquisitions; (iv) expanding the Company’s marketing department and financing and administration department; (v) upgrading the Company’s enterprise resource planning system; (vi) repaying loans made by a director in connection with the payment of costs and expenses in connection with the Offering and obtaining a listing of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and (vii) working capital and other general corporate purposes.





The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Bancroft Capital, LLC acted as the sole managing underwriter for the Offering (the “Underwriter”). Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Underwriter, led by W. David Mannheim, Kathryn Simons and Ashley Wu, in connection with the Offering.





A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (File No.: 333-286471), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Bancroft Capital, LLC by email at



investmentbanking@bancroft4vets.com



, by standard mail to 501 Office Center Drive, Suite 130, Fort Washington, PA 19034, or by telephone at +1 (484) 546-8000. In addition, copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.







About Dreamland Limited







Dreamland Limited is a Hong Kong-based event management service provider. The Company specializes in organizing, planning, promoting and managing themed touring walk-through experience events for intellectual property owners of characters in well-publicized animated cartoons and/or live action theatrical motion pictures. Dreamland’s mission is to help customers organize, plan, promote and manage events to effectively connect with their target audiences, both in Hong Kong and in overseas markets. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



http://www.trendicint.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “estimate”, “will”, “would”, “may”. “could”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate” or other similar expressions in the prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



.







For more information, please contact:









Dreamland Limited







Ms. Seto Wai Yue





Email:



frances.seto@trendicint.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.