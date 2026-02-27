Dreaming of a Car-Lite Retirement? These Cities Make It Easier Than You Think.

Key Points

The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report is a comprehensive look at the United States, including everything from small towns to giant metropolises. Transportation is one of the key factors that come up. In some areas, you simply have to have an automobile. But what if you want to or have to stop driving for some reason? There are plenty of options for you; here are a few of the best.

The Northeast

If you are looking to retire in the Northeast, there are some obvious choices with regard to expansive transportation systems. New York City and Boston are the top names that come to mind. However, don't overlook other cities in the region, such as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Those two cities actually rank No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, on The Motley Fool's list of top cities to retire to in the Northeast. That said, Pittsburgh is known for its many stairs, so retirees with physical limitations might want to avoid it.

The Midwest

In the Midwest, you generally won't find the same transportation systems that you will in more developed Northeastern cities. The extensive access afforded by New York City's subways is hard to replicate. However, Cleveland is the top-ranked city in the Midwest, and it has a very capable bus system to help you get around.

Chicago comes in at No. 6 on the list and, like New York City, it has a world-class subway system. Meanwhile, Minneapolis, No. 9, has a light rail system that makes getting around a little easier if you don't have a car.

Limited options outside of more developed regions

The five cities above are all fairly attractive options for those who want to ditch their cars when they retire. You'll likely find that goal much harder in the South and the western region of the United States. It's not that you can't find large cities; it's that those cities don't always rank all that high in The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report. And the smaller cities that are attractive retirement locations often don't have strong transportation systems.

So start your search with Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, and Minneapolis. Visit each and see what you think, making sure to take advantage of their public transportation systems as you explore. But keep in mind that transportation is just one of many factors that you'll want to consider as you look for a new home.

