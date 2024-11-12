Dream Unlimited Reports Promising Q3 Results

DREAM Unlimited Cl A (TSE:DRM) has released an update.

Dream Unlimited Corp. reported solid third-quarter results, with growth in assets under management and a strong income property division, despite economic challenges. The company is leveraging its expertise in asset management, acquiring 3,000 rental units, which boosts its portfolio to over 7,900 stabilized units. Dream’s income properties show high occupancy rates, and the company plans further expansion by adding 2,700 residential rental units by 2027.

