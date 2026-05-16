Dream Unlimited Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) reported a smaller first-quarter loss and higher margins from its core operating segments, while management said government housing initiatives, Western Canadian demand and growth in asset management are creating a more constructive backdrop for the business.

On the company’s first-quarter 2026 conference call, Chief Financial Officer Meaghan Peloso said results were “very much in line” with expectations. Dream recorded a net loss of CAD 4.8 million for the quarter, improving from a loss of CAD 8.1 million in the prior-year period.

Peloso noted that the first quarter is seasonally lighter for the company’s Western Canada division, with most income from that business expected in the second half of the year. Still, margin from Dream’s core divisions — asset management, income properties and Western Canada — totaled CAD 19.6 million, up 12% from a year earlier.

Asset management and income properties drive core margin growth

Dream’s asset management division generated revenue of CAD 15.6 million and net margin of CAD 12.2 million in the quarter, compared with CAD 13 million of revenue and CAD 9.3 million of net margin in the prior-year period. Peloso said the increase was driven by continued assets under management growth and higher incentive fee income.

In response to an analyst question, Peloso said the incentive fee recognized in the first quarter did not relate to the Dream Industrial joint venture transaction, noting that those fees were recognized in the fourth quarter of last year. She said the first-quarter incentive fee was mainly driven by normal-course dispositions from the industrial REIT.

The income properties portfolio generated net operating income of CAD 7 million, up from CAD 6.6 million a year earlier, which Peloso attributed largely to lease-up activity across the apartment portfolio. The company currently has 950 apartment units under construction that are expected to be completed through the end of 2027 and expects to start at least another 200 units later this year.

Peloso said the company’s other investment segment recorded negative net margin of CAD 6.9 million, an improvement from negative net margin of CAD 8.7 million in the comparable period. She said Dream does not anticipate earnings from that segment in 2026 because it has minimal inventory available for sale, though development fee income is expected to increase over time as new projects come online.

Western Canada presales build, but timing weighs on 2026

Dream’s Western Canada development business generated net margin of CAD 0.4 million in the first quarter, down modestly from the prior year due to product mix and volume sold. Peloso said the company secured an additional CAD 32 million in presales commitments since its February update.

Based on commitments secured to date, Dream has locked in CAD 138.9 million of land sale revenue to be recognized in 2026, in addition to CAD 13.3 million of revenue already recognized in the first quarter.

During the question-and-answer session, Peloso said revenue from Coopertown is expected later in the year and that there was nothing unusual in the average sale price, which reflected the specific lots and phases sold in the quarter.

Chief Responsible Officer Michael Cooper said Western Canada remains strong, but approvals delays at the Holmwood development in Saskatoon will cause Dream to miss some single-family lot sales this year. Cooper said the delays relate in part to work with the city and a 3,400-student school to accommodate more public transportation, which he said should be better for the project over the long term.

“Western Canada will be a little bit light this year, but it’s all because of timing, and we’ll get it back next year,” Cooper said.

Management highlights government policy support

Cooper said the first quarter has historically been less significant for Dream, with the fourth quarter producing substantially more profit in prior years. He focused much of his commentary on changes since the beginning of the year, citing government involvement in housing and emerging tailwinds for the company’s businesses.

Cooper pointed to reduced HST in certain housing situations, CAD 8.8 billion in Ontario infrastructure funding from the province and federal government that he said would reduce development charges by half, activity from the Building Ontario Fund and Build Canada Housing, and new affordable housing grants announced in Alberta.

He said reduced HST is already having an effect on the condominium market, with buyers beginning to purchase condos for rental use. Cooper said he believes that could help put a floor under condominium values and improve the balance of supply and demand in Toronto.

Cooper also cited broader macroeconomic factors, including potential pipeline developments, stronger oil-related revenue in Alberta and federal government spending in areas such as defense. He said Canada’s appeal to foreign investors has improved and that Dream is seeing that in its asset management business.

Apartment pipeline and liquidity remain key focus areas

Cooper said Dream’s income properties division surpassed CAD 1 billion during the quarter. He said the company’s Western Canada rental projects are advancing, including Brighton Village Rental 3, which he said has reached stabilization and is at or near full occupancy. Brighton Village Rental 4 is expected to begin occupancy by year-end, while later phases are in progress or expected to start by year-end.

Dream also expects Odenak in Ottawa, a building in which it owns a one-third interest, to begin occupancy by year-end. Cooper said projects in Alpine Park and Block 204 in Ottawa are expected to contribute to apartment growth in 2027.

Cooper said a 350-unit building at Alpine Park in Calgary has been conditionally approved for a CAD 31 million grant, which could help the company move forward with the project if combined with another program.

Peloso said Dream repurchased CAD 7.7 million of shares during and after the quarter. As of March 31, the company had CAD 342 million of liquidity. Consolidated current debt was approximately CAD 450 million, including about CAD 100 million that rolls automatically on an annual basis. Peloso said the company is actively working on another CAD 165 million of debt and expects to complete those efforts over the next couple of quarters.

Cooper said the company previously expected to repurchase about 1 million shares, representing roughly CAD 18 million to CAD 20 million depending on share price.

“Overall, I actually feel that we have better days ahead,” Cooper said, adding that results and internal progress reports are tracking in line with the company’s budget assumptions.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company's divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development - Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

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