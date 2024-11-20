News & Insights

Stocks

Dream Unlimited Declares Quarterly Dividend Payout

November 20, 2024 — 02:39 pm EST

DREAM Unlimited Cl A (TSE:DRM) has released an update.

Dream Unlimited Corp. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.150 per share for its Class A and Class B shares, payable on December 31, 2024. The company, known for its innovative investment strategies, manages $26 billion in assets and expects to increase recurring income as it completes urban development properties.

