Dream Unlimited Declares Quarterly Dividend Payout

Dream Unlimited Corp. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.150 per share for its Class A and Class B shares, payable on December 31, 2024. The company, known for its innovative investment strategies, manages $26 billion in assets and expects to increase recurring income as it completes urban development properties.

