DREAM Unlimited Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

DREAM Unlimited Corp. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.150 for both its Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Common Shares, payable on June 28, 2024, to shareholders on record as of June 14, 2024. The company is recognized for its development of premium office and residential projects, as well as managing a substantial portfolio of assets across Canada and the U.S., with an expectation to increase recurring income through long-term property holdings.

