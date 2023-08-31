DREAM Unlimited Corp - (DRUNF) Price Target Increased by 19.20% to 27.24

The average one-year price target for DREAM Unlimited Corp - (OTC:DRUNF) has been revised to 27.24 / share. This is an increase of 19.20% from the prior estimate of 22.85 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.69 to a high of 34.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.71% from the latest reported closing price of 15.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in DREAM Unlimited Corp -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRUNF is 0.24%, an increase of 12.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.12% to 2,334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Small Cap Portfolio holds 797K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRUNF by 7.30% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRUNF by 13.32% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 239K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 230K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRUNF by 23.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.