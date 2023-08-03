DREAM Unlimited Corp - (DRUNF) Price Target Decreased by 27.84% to 22.85

The average one-year price target for DREAM Unlimited Corp - (OTC:DRUNF) has been revised to 22.85 / share. This is an decrease of 27.84% from the prior estimate of 31.66 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.63 to a high of 23.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.69% from the latest reported closing price of 15.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in DREAM Unlimited Corp -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRUNF is 0.23%, an increase of 14.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.46% to 2,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Small Cap Portfolio holds 825K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRUNF by 11.72% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 277K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRUNF by 5.20% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 239K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 230K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRUNF by 23.50% over the last quarter.

